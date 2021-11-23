Steelers tight end Eric Ebron injured his knee against the Chargers on Sunday and didn’t return. He ended up playing 32 of 69 offensive snaps.

Ebron is expected to miss “extended time” with his injury as he braces for potential knee surgery, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Ebron is seeking a second opinion first.

He had three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

For the season, Ebron has 12 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. He is having his least productive season since his rookie season of 2014 when he made 25 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown.

Report: Eric Ebron to miss “extended time” with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk