Report: Eric Ebron headed to injured reserve

Colts tight end Eric Ebron won’t be fighting through injuries the rest of this year.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts are putting Ebron on injured reserve, ending his season.

Ebron needs procedures on both ankles (Do surgeons give bulk discounts?), clearly struggling this year.

Ebron had 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns this season, but was limited to 42.5 percent of their offensive snaps.

It’s another blow to a Colts offense that just got T.Y. Hilton back (at least part of him), but will be without running back Marlon Mack for a few more weeks as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken hand.