Report: Eric Decker worked out with Patriots

According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots worked out wide receiver Eric Decker on Monday.

Julian Edelman is set to miss the first four games of the season with a PED suspension while Jordan Matthews (hamstring), Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) are all injured as well, giving the Patriots a need for depth.

The Patriots have already brought in Devin Lucien and Paul Turner during camp. Decker signed a contract with Tennessee last season after successful stints with the Jets and Broncos. He missed time in 2016, leading to his release and chance in Tennessee. He made six catches for 85 yards in the Titans AFC Divisional playoff game in New England last season.

Decker, 31, caught 54 passes for 563 yards and for the Titans last season.

