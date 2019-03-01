Report: Eric Bledsoe agrees to four-year, $70 million extension with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has decided to stay in Milwaukee long-term. The 29-year-old Bledsoe reportedly agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension to remain with the Bucks on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bledsoe was set to be a free agent at the end of the season, but decided to remain with the club. His deal should set the market for other soon-to-be free-agent guards, according to Wojnarowski.

Though it’s just his second season in Milwaukee, Bledsoe decided the team was a good fit for him. That’s a stark change from how he felt with the Phoenix Suns.

At the start of the 2017-2018 season, Bledsoe raised some eyebrows after tweeting “I don’t wanna be here.” Bledsoe later said he was talking about a hair salon, and not referring to the Suns, but the damage was done. He was sent home by former Suns general manager Ryan McDonough, and shipped to Milwaukee soon after.

Eric Bledsoe will stay in Milwaukee (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Things have worked out well with the Bucks. The team made the postseason last year, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games. The Bucks are in even better shape to make a deep postseason run this season. At 47-14, the team currently has the best record in basketball.

Bledsoe has been a big part of that. In 60 games, he’s averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists with the Bucks.

