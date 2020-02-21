Report: Eric Bieniemy withdraws from consideration for Colorado job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Bieniemy, a Colorado alumnus, has been pursued by the school since previous head coach Mel Tucker bolted for a job at Michigan State last week. Bieniemy told the school Wednesday night he was no longer interested in the position and rebuffed further efforts from the school on Thursday.

Bieniemy is coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs and is likely to be a hot candidate for any openings in the NFL after the upcoming season as long as Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City offense continue to shine. Bieniemy had interest from several teams this past cycle as well but was passed over for different candidates as the Chiefs season progressed into February.

Bieniemy is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher. He rushed for 3,940 yards with 4,351 all-purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns during his time in Boulder. He was a consensus All-American in 1990 as Colorado was named the national champion. Bieniemy also spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Colorado under head coach Jon Embree in 2011 and 2012.

Bieniemy would join the Chiefs as a running backs coach in 2013 and has progressed to offensive coordinator as previous coordinators Doug Pederson (Eagles) and Matt Nagy (Bears) have left for head coaching jobs of their own.