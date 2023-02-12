Report: Eric Bieniemy has ‘outside shot’ at Colts head coach job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly has an outside shot to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

While Bieniemy didn’t receive a second interview during the process, Florio reported through agent Jason Fletcher, who represents Bieniemy, that he’s still in the running for the vacancy.

“Agent Jason Fletcher, who began representing Bieniemy for the current hiring cycle, tells PFT that he has an “outside shot” at the coaching position in Indianapolis. Although Bieniemy has had only one interview, most of the interaction has occurred between team ownership and the league office.”

Bieniemy stated earlier this week that while he didn’t receive a second interview, he felt the virtual meeting went well.

The Colts have been extremely tight-lipped throughout this entire process since it began roughly a month ago following the Week 18 loss to the Houston Texans.

The team reportedly informed candidates Wink Martindale and Brian Callahan that they were no longer in the running for the head coach vacancy this week, which leaves roughly five candidates remaining—six if Bieniemy is included.

Those candidates include Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, Green Bay Packers STC Rich Bisaccia, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn and interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

It isn’t clear who will be making the final decision. It could be owner Jim Irsay as expected. It could also come down to general manager Chris Ballard’s recommendation, which is what ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Saturday.

We should know who the next head coach is in the next few days, and it seems Bieniemy still has a chance.

