Report: Eric Bieniemy’s future with Chiefs ‘uncertain’

The Kansas City Chiefs could soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.

After striking out in the head-coaching carousel again, speculation abounds that Eric Bieniemy might seek opportunities elsewhere to further his coaching career. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s future in Kansas City is currently “uncertain.” He says that Bieniemy and Andy Reid will soon meet to discuss said future and that a lot of options are currently on the table.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs is expiring and needs to be extended if the team is to retain his services for the 2022 NFL season. According to Schefter, Bieniemy coming back to Kansas City isn’t absolute certainty. He has considered coaching in college, seeking opportunities with other NFL teams, or even taking a year off per the report. After a disappointing second-half offensive performance in the AFC championship game, it’s possible that both sides mutually agree to go in different directions.

Should that be the case, it’d be less than ideal as the Chiefs already lost QB coach Mike Kafka to the New York Giants. Kafka was presumed to be a successor to Bieniemy if he were to land a head-coaching job, but that never came to fruition.

Bieniemy, 52, has been a member of the coaching staff in Kansas City since 2013 when Reid first became head coach. He spent five seasons as running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. In each of his four seasons as offensive coordinator, the team has finished the season no worse than sixth place in total offense with two first-place finishes.

List