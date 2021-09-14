Report: Eric Bieniemy could emerge as candidate for USC

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy long has coveted a head coaching job. He hasn’t gotten one in the NFL, but could he get one in college football?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy has “told confidantes in the past that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him.” Schefter adds that league sources expect Bieniemy to emerge as a candidate for the job.

USC fired Clay Helton on Monday, and USC athletic director Mike Bohn said the school will conduct a national search over the next several months.

Bieniemy, 52, has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams the past three offseasons but remains wanting. He is in his fourth season in his current job.

