Report: Eric Berry plans to return to NFL in 2020

Eric Berry plans to return to the NFL in 2020, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The former Chiefs safety worked out for the Cowboys but did not play in 2019. Garafolo said that was by design, giving Berry time to recover physically and mentally.

Berry, 31, has played only four games, including the postseason, over the past three seasons. A ruptured Achilles sidelined Berry for nearly two full seasons.

He last played a year ago in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots, seeing action for the Chiefs on all 97 defensive snaps.

Berry’s career has been about comebacks, coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2012 and Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015.

His five Pro Bowls and three All-Pros will interest some team enough at least to take a look-see.