Report: Ereck Flowers could push $10 million a year

It wasn’t that long ago that Ereck Flowers was regarded as an enormous draft bust.

Now, he’s about to break the bank.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the free agent guard is on the verge of a significant payday, and could push the $10 million a year mark.

Washington would like to keep him, but if there’s that kind of competitive market for him, it might be difficult.

The former No. 9 overall pick by the Giants, Flowers never got his footing at left tackle. But moving inside last year helped re-start his career, and set up up with financial security.

Washington is using the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, but appears set to trade left tackle Trent Williams.

