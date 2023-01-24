Report: New England Patriots still targeting Adrian Klemm despite filling OC position

The New England Patriots filled their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday morning, reportedly hiring former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, bringing him back to the NFL where he used to be the head coach of the Houston Texans.

This hiring made waves in the college football world, now leaving Nick Saban with vacancies at both OC and DC positions. It also might have caused a sigh of relief in Eugene, where OL coach and Run Game Coordinator Adrian Klemm had been up for the position as well.

With the OC spot in New England now filled, that means that Klemm is staying in Eugene, correct?

Well, it may not be time to breathe a sigh of relief for Oregon fans just yet. According to a report from Albert Breer, the Patriots are still looking to potentially bring Klemm onto the coaching staff in New England.

Another meeting is anticipated between the Patriots and Oregon run-game coordinator/OL coach Adrian Klemm. Klemm interviewed for the Pats OC job last week and, with Bill O'Brien in place, New England could bring him in under O'Brien. Klemm coached for the Steelers from 2019-21. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2023

Klemm was an offensive lineman for the Patriots from 2000-2004, winning three super bowls in his NFL career, and also spent time coaching at UCLA, as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

