Report: Endrick’s Real Madrid shirt number and presentation date set

According to Mario Cortegana, while writing for The Athletic, young Brazilian talent Endrick will sign his contract with the Spanish club on July 21 and will be officially introduced to the fans on July 26.

Both of these events will take place in Madrid, and there is a possibility that the presentation will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, allowing fans to witness the moment in person.

He will then join Real Madrid for their upcoming tour in the United States.

It is expected that he will don the number 16 jersey for the next season, a significant step as he begins his journey with one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

History awaits Endrick

It must be noted that Real Madrid secured Endrick’s transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras for an initial fee of €35 million, with an additional €25 million in potential bonuses.

This significant investment reflects the club’s belief in his potential and the impact he could have on their future success.

Endrick will be a part of the pre-season squad for Real Madrid. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Endrick’s introduction to Real Madrid will come on the heels of another major signing, Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is set to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on July 16, right after the European Championship concludes.

Focus on Copa America, for now!

Currently, Endrick is representing Brazil at the Copa America, where they are set to kick off their campaign against Costa Rica on Monday. This international experience will undoubtedly contribute to his growth and readiness as he prepares to join his new team.

In Madrid, there is a palpable sense of excitement surrounding Endrick’s potential contributions to the team.

With fierce competition for attacking positions, it is clear that Endrick might not immediately become the first-choice number 9.

However, his rapid development and impressive performances suggest that it wouldn’t be surprising if he earns that spot within a year.

Joining Real Madrid will provide Endrick with an unparalleled opportunity to further hone his skills and develop his game.

Even though Mbappe’s presence might limit his playing time initially, the environment at Real Madrid are expected to help him grow as a player.