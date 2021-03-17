It’s now a done deal.

Shortly after a report surfaced that Emmanuel Sanders was set to join the Bills comes another report that Sanders has agreed to terms.

Sanders will sign a one-year contract with the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Saints announced they are releasing Sanders but haven’t officially done so yet. That is expected to happen Wednesday and Sanders is scheduled to fly to Buffalo on Thursday to take a physical and finalize the deal, according to Pelissero.

Sanders, who turns 34 on Wednesday, played 14 games for the Saints in 2020 and finished with 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

In 11 seasons, Sanders has 662 receptions for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Report: Emmanuel Sanders agrees to one-year deal with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk