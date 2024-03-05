Report: Elite 2026 Florida safety to visit Notre Dame football this month

The spring is big for recruiting, and Notre Dame football will once again host a variety of prospects from different class and positions over the next few weeks.

One of those visitors will be 2026 Florida safety Zech Fort. The 5-foot, 10-inch and 185-pound member of the secondary is ranked as one of the top players in the country at No. 19 and the second safety according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

According to a report from 247Sports Tom Loy, Fort will visit South Bend on March 23rd, with the expectation that an offer will happen then or when the Irish have their “Pot of Gold Day.”

Currently, Notre Dame does not have a commit in its 2026 class, but that will surely change over the next few months.

