Report: Eliot Wolf latest Bears GM candidate interview request

The Bears’ list of GM candidates they want to interview hit 10 on Wednesday. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the team requested an interview with the Patriots’ Eliot Wolf. Schefter says that Wolf’s title with the team is “senior consultant,” but Wolf is unlisted on the Patriots website. That’s not a slight to Wolf. The Patriots only list chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler on their “front office” page. According to many contemporary reports of Wolf’s various hirings, he has a background in scouting.

Eliot is the son of Ron Wolf, the former Packers GM who’s known for hiring Mike Holmgren and trading for Brett Favre in his first year on the job. Eliot also worked for the Packers, but after his dad had left the team, rising from his first job as a pro personnel assistant in 2004, to director of pro football operations in 2016.

The Packers interviewed Eliot for their GM job in 2018, but ultimately hired Brian Gutekunst. After that, Eliot left Green Bay to take an assistant GM job with the Browns. Eliot took the consultant job with the Patriots in 2020.

