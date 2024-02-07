Report: Eliot Wolf will be in charge of Patriots personnel department originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eliot Wolf apparently is running the show in New England.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that it appears Eliot Wolf "will be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster working closely with (head coach) Jerod Mayo." Rapoport added that Matt Groh "will mostly handle college scouting, with Pat Stewart heavily involved in all aspects."

For years, Bill Belichick ran personnel with final say. This is a change -- an expected one -- but still a change. With Alonzo Highsmith coming on, Wolf will lead and collaborate with Stewart, Groh and Highsmith to work the offseason, including the all-important QB decision. https://t.co/eDx1De52Np — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Wolf has been the Patriots' director of scouting for the last two years. Groh was the director of player personnel during that same span. Now Wolf is running the personnel department, while Groh oversees scouting. Groh was the Patriots' director of college scouting in 2021, so it's not an unfamiliar role for him.

The Patriots have hired several execs and coaches with ties to Wolf in recent weeks, which is another indication of his rise within the organization.

It was reported Wednesday that the Patriots plan to hire University of Miami GM of football operations Alonzo Highsmith, who worked alongside Wolf in both the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns front offices.

Three of the Patriots' recent coaching hires -- offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and defensive line coach Jeremy Montgomery -- all were in Green Bay during some of Wolf's tenure there from 2004 through 2017.

Wolf and his staff have a lot of work to do over the next few months. The Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and have more than $60 million of salary cap space at their disposal for free agency. The moves made this offseason will shape the future of the franchise for many years to come.