Report: Elijah Moore asked for trade, Jets have no plans to trade him

The Jets now have two receivers that have asked for a trade this season and have been told no. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, WR Elijah Moore, who has grown frustrated with his role in the offense, has asked the Jets for a trade. Similar to the Denzel Mims situation, the Jets have no plans to trade Moore at this point.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

After being targeted just once (and that target being negated by penalty) against the Packers, Moore began growing more upset with his sudden lack of usage in the passing game, despite the fact the Jets threw just 18 times, officially, against the Packers and quarterback Zach Wilson only completing ten of those 18 passes. No Jets receiver had more than two catches in the Week 6 win and only Corey Davis (52) had more than 20 receiving yards.

Even in Week 5 against the Dolphins, Wilson only had 21 attempts and only Garrett Wilson had three catches, while Breece Hall, Davis, C.J. Uzomah and Michael Carter had two each.

The 2021 second-round pick ranks fifth on the Jets with 203 receiving yards and 29 catches but has yet to find the end zone this season.

On a week when the Jets are looking for their fourth consecutive win, this was one of the last bits of news they wanted. Moore is clearly upset, but the Jets would have rather all this stay in-house. Things started spiraling after Moore sent out his tweet citing his initial frustration after Sunday’s win.

Story continues

Initially, it was reported Moore was taking a personal day to tend to a family matter. It turns out it was more to try and let emotions cool down, but they clearly haven’t after the trade request.

Essentially, Moore was sent home today because he was upset and they wanted to let the emotions — on both sides — calm down. Now, a trade request. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 20, 2022

Ironically, as a result of this trade request, the other receiver that wanted out may be active Sunday against the Broncos as a result. Moore could very well become inactive for Week 7 and Mims would take his place on the gameday roster. Things sure do change quickly, even for a 4-2 team.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire