Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was not at practice today for undisclosed reasons. According to a new report if it were up to him, Moore would never be at Jets practice again.

Moore has asked for a trade because he is frustrated with his lack of targets in the Jets’ offense, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

But the report says the Jets have no plans to trade him.

Of course, plans can change: If the Jets get a good enough offer, they would surely trade him. And it’s also possible that Moore would drop his trade request if the Jets could persuade him he’d have a bigger role in the offense going forward.

Although Moore is the only wide receiver on the Jets’ roster who has been in the starting lineup for all six games, he is sixth on the team in catches.

Moore arrived last season as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie he played in 11 games, with 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This year he has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

Report: Elijah Moore has asked for a trade, but Jets do not plan to trade him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk