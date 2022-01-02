Report: Elijah Mitchell will play vs. Texans

The 49ers are set to get their leading rusher back. Running back Elijah Mitchell was originally listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s status report for a Sunday showdown with the Texans, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday reported Mitchell will play for San Francisco.

Mitchell hasn’t seen the field since injuring his knee in a Week 13 loss to the Seahawks. He was limited all week in his return to practice, but signs were pointing toward him playing even before Schefter’s report.

The 49ers on Saturday released RB Brian Hill, giving the hint San Francisco would have an additional running back available for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Mitchell’s role is still unclear. He was averaging 25.3 carries per game prior to his injury, but since he’s been out Jeff Wilson Jr. has found his groove again. Wilson is ripping off 4.4 yards per carry on 16 attempts per game.

It stands to reason the 49ers will scale Mitchell’s touches back while distributing some of his carries to Wilson. The latter may take on more of a third-down and red zone role while Mitchell does most of the work between the 20s. This season the rookie RB from Louisana-Lafayette has 759 yarsd and five rushing touchdowns on 165 carries.

Having Mitchell in any capacity is significant for a 49ers rushing attack that’ll spearhead any playoff run they’re going to make. San Francisco clinches a playoff berth with wins in their last two games, and Mitchell will play a sizable role if they get victories in those contests.

