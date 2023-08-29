Report: Eli Ricks makes Eagles’ 53-man roster

Eli Ricks improved each day, and the Eagles rewarded the former Alabama star by keeping him on the 53-man roster.

Sources: Rookie UDFA CB Eli Ricks has made the #Eagles’ 53-man roster. The former #Alabama star enjoyed an excellent preseason, which included a pick-six vs the #Ravens. He also had 4 PBUs and opposing quarterbacks had a 39.1 passer rating when targeting him. Philly’s staff… pic.twitter.com/c4JthsnpFu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

Ricks returned an interception for a touchdown in Philadelphia’s preseason opener, and he’s been one of the highest-graded defenders over the final two weeks.

The Eagles will likely have Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, and potentially Mario Goodrich at the cornerback position.

James Bradberry has cross-trained and would slide to the slot if Maddox suffers an injury.

