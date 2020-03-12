Report: Eli Penny agrees to two-year deal with Giants

Giants fullback Eli Penny agreed to a two-year deal, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Penny, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent.

He played 127 offensive snaps (12 percent) and 227 special teams snaps (50 percent) last season in playing all 16 games.

In three seasons, Penny has appeared in 46 games with four starts.

He has 67 touches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

