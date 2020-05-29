The Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with cornerback Eli Apple for the 2020 season and that deal looks different than the deal Apple initially struck earlier this offseason.

Apple agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year deal early in free agency, but it fell apart before being finalized. Apple was set to make $6 million for the AFC West squad and his Panthers deal reportedly won’t be worth that much.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Apple’s deal is worth $3 million. The structure of the deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus for the 2016 Giants first-round pick.

Apple is the first veteran cornerback to join the Panthers this offseason. He will help fill the hole left open when James Bradberry signed with Apple’s former team.

Report: Eli Apple’s deal with Panthers worth $3 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk