Report: Elgton Jenkins suffered torn ACL during loss to Vikings

The Packers have lost one of their critical pieces along the offensive line for the rest of the season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay’s fears were validated, as tests confirmed Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

Jenkins was carted off in the second half of the contest.

Jenkins had been playing left tackle for Green Bay, holding things down as David Bakhtiari continues to make his way back from his own ACL tear suffered late last season. Yosh Nijman replaced Jenkins at left tackle on Sunday and is the likely starter at the position until Bakhtiari can return.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week that he hopes Bakhtiari will be able to play “at some point.”

The Packers will play the Rams in Week 12.

