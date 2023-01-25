The Colts are getting closer to making a decision on their head coaching opening.

They have begun narrowing their long list of candidates to a short list of finalists.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has joined that list.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Evero will have a second interview in Indianapolis.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday also have made the round two cut.

Evero has a second interview scheduled for Wednesday with the Texans, and he has had initial interviews with the Cardinals, Panthers and Broncos.

He spent last season with the Broncos after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams during the 2021 season as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator. He was in camp with the Raiders as a player in 2004 and also has worked for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers.

Report: Ejiro Evero getting second interview with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk