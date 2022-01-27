The Broncos are finalizing a deal that will make Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach and a couple of names have emerged as targets for a couple of key assistant positions on his staff.

NFL Media reports that the leading candidate for defensive coordinator is Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero has been with the Rams since 2017 and took on the pass game coordinator title this year.

Evero and Hackett were college teammates at Cal-Davis and worked on the same Buccaneers staff in 2007. Evero interviewed for the Packers defensive coordinator job last year before Joe Barry was hired for that position.

The report also indicates that the Broncos will request an interview with Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich for their offensive coordinator position. Stenavich could also be a candidate to take on that role in Green Bay once Hackett’s officially announced as the new top man in Denver.

Report: Ejiro Evero, Adam Stenavich coordinator candidates for Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk