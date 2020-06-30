Report: Eight eliminated NBA teams won’t be allowed to hold mandatory practices

The eight NBA teams not resuming the season at Disney World – Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Timberwolves and Warriors – wanted more opportunities to play. That could have been mandatory practices and/or games.

But the league won’t allow it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

The eight teams not involved in the Orlando restart were pushing for mandatory Organized Team Activities to make up for missing out on the Orlando restart. But the NBA and its players association won’t allow any of it to be mandatory, according to sources.

The league hasn’t ruled out informal group-setting team workouts, based on state social-distancing laws, but only voluntarily and with strict guidelines, according to sources.

The NBA is executing a highly burdensome – both in terms of cost and discomfort for participants – operation at Disney World. Why? Because that’s the only way to safely make money.

The eight done teams won’t produce that type of revenue. Their late-season games are a wasteland, even in normal times. It’s just not worth enacting the procedures that would make it safe for these teams to continue.

Especially for impending free agents. Why should they be forced to continue working with eliminated teams they might leave this offseason?

The eight done teams have whined they’re at a competitive disadvantage for next season. But they didn’t just get arbitrarily eliminated. Though this wasn’t planned and wasn’t ideal, they were eliminated due to their poor records. It’s only a matter of degree before complaining that playoff teams in a normal season get an unfair advantage going into the next season.

In reality, this offseason will be historically short for some teams and historically long for others. We’ve never seen anything like this, and there’s no telling how it will affect teams next season. These eight teams might be better off with the extra rest.

At this point, they just must hope that’s the case.

