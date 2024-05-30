Report: Egg Bowl moving off Thanksgiving Day for 2024

OXFORD — Make sure you clear time on your calendar this Black Friday. The Egg Bowl is coming.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will play their annual rivalry game on Nov. 29, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game has taken place on Thanksgiving in six of the last seven years. The last non-Thanksgiving meetings between the teams took place in 2020.

The Egg Bowl has been played 32 times on Thanksgiving, per Ole Miss Athletics, with the Rebels leading 17-14-1 in such matchups. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 65-47-6 with vacated wins on both sides included. The Rebels have won three of the last four meetings between the teams, including last season’s 17-7 win in Starkville.