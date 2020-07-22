Report: Edinson Cavani to Leeds United

Edinson Cavani to Leeds United? Edinson Cavani to Leeds United! Edinson Cavani to Leeds United…

You likely had one of the three reactions to this latest snippet of transfer news but Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is serious about trying to sign the star Uruguayan striker.

Cavani, 33, is out of contract after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and El Matador would be absolutely perfect in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.

Here’s what Radrizzani told our colleagues in Italy, Sky Sport, about the possibility of signing Cavani.

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach,” Radrizzani said. “Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

In many ways Cavani would be the perfect signing for Leeds. A huge name arrival to celebrate their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence but also a clinical striker who can finish off the countless chances they create.

One of the big problems for Bielsa’s side in the Championship over the past two years has been finishing teams off, as they dominate games but the likes of Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison haven’t had much help in the goalscoring department.

Signing Cavani may be a long shot but many would have said attracting Bielsa to be their manager in the second-tier of English soccer was too. Radrizzani also revealed Leeds tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January but he decided to return to AC Milan, so they are ambitious and it’s easy to forget how big of a club Leeds United are. Remember: they were in the Champions League semifinals in 2001.

If the finances can be worked out, Cavani’s style of play would suit the Premier League and it’s easy to see him being a success, especially playing for Bielsa. Injuries have piled up for him at Paris Saint-Germain in recent seasons, though, so that may be a concern for whoever signs the veteran forward.

Judging by the last few seasons when he has been fit, Cavani has plenty left in the tank.

