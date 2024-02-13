Report: Edgerrin Cooper ‘stood out’ to Pittsburgh Steelers, who ‘love’ the Texas A&M LB prospect

Texas A&M junior Edgerrin Cooper recently put his talent on display for all 32 NFL teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 1 but the linebacker prospect stood out to one organization in particular according to a recent report.

Per Ryan Fowler, an NFL & college football analyst for Bleacher Report & The Draft Network, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff reportedly “love” Cooper’s game and met with him multiple times in Frisco. Aggies alumnus Jerrod Johnson interviewed for the Steelers offensive coordinator vacancy in January before opting to return as Houston Texans quarterbacks coach.

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network recently ranked Cooper as a top 20 prospect in April’s upcoming draft. On the third day of 2024, ESPN ranked the junior linebacker as the No. 23 player in college football. He officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Dec. 12.

Cooper has stacked several accolades following the season, including an AP First Team All-American selection. The superstar junior earned a First Team All-SEC nod from the league’s coaches following the conclusion of conference play.

His other recent awards include respective First Team All-American selections from CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The linebacker also added a Second Team All-American nod by the Football Writers Association of America.

In 2021, Cooper was chosen for the SEC All-Freshman team. Two years later, he started at linebacker in every game for the Aggies to earn an All-SEC first-team selection. With 17 tackles for loss in 2023, Cooper ranked fifth among Power Five players. He recorded team highs of 84 total tackles and 8 sacks to rank sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire