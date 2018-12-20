Report: Eddie George's power-running tips helped fuel Derrick Henry's incredible surge

It’s hard to remember the last time a switch seemed to click in a running back as much as Derrick Henry’s absurd last couple of weeks.

Entering Week 14, the Tennessee Titans running back had posted 474 yards in 12 games. He then proceeded to lay down a 238-yard, four-touchdown legend of a game in which he posted as many rushing yards as he had in his last six games combined. He followed that up with a 170-yard day in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

Before those two games, Henry’s career-high rushing yards in a game was 131 yards, his fifth-best was 65 yards and his median was 32 yards. In those two games, Henry increased his yards per carry from a mediocre 3.7 all the way to 5, good for ninth in the league. In those two games, Henry, who is in his third NFL season, increased his career yards per carry from 4.1 to 4.5.

Derrick Henry has been a different player in the last couple of weeks for the Titans. (AP Photo)

It has been a transformative few weeks for Henry’s career. And it’s reportedly thanks to Titans legend Eddie George.

How Eddie George helped change Derrick Henry’s career

As Titans.com reporter Jim Wyatt lays it out, Henry texted George earlier this season when he was struggling and seemed to be on the verge of falling out of the Titans’ future plans. That turned into a phone call in which Henry plainly asked George’s opinion about his playing style.

George reportedly didn’t hold back, laying out how Henry was using his size and second-round talent all wrong:

“He asked me flat-out what I thought about his game,” George said. “And I was very honest. I said, look, it’s not about you hitting the home run. We know you can hit the home run. It’s what you can do consistently between the tackles, and it comes down to one fundamental thing. It comes down to you imposing your will on defenders. You are too big not to use that as your strength. You have to force guys to tackle you. Make one cut and go.” George told Henry his legs appeared “to go dead after contact” and he needed to keep them moving. George gave Henry a specific example from the team’s game against the Chargers in London, which George attended. It was a second quarter play, an off tackle play to the left, when George felt Henry turned contact down against a Chargers defender, despite having a big size advantage. From one big back to the other, George hammered Henry about it.

You’d think those pointers are something Henry would have already heard from coaches, but hearing them from your franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards is probably a different experience. George would certainly know what it takes to succeed as a big back in the NFL, considering the four-time Pro-Bowler measured in at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds during his playing days.

He was also frank about the precarious state of Henry’s career, noting that there were trade rumors around Henry and that he had been surpassed in snaps by Dion Lewis.

“I said to him: You now have to run as if your career depends on it, because it does,” George told Henry. “The rumors of them trying to trade you, that says that they are looking elsewhere. And that’s why the bulk of the carries were going to Dion Lewis. And I said: Your career depends on this, so you have to run hard every single play, whether it is one carry, or 25 carries. You have to run like it is your last carry, because it might be. And from that point on, it seems like he’s been more determined. My God, this guy has taken off.”

Clearly it worked out.





