Report: Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans to be named University of Portland head coach
After leading Eastern Washington to the Eagles’ third NCAA Tournament appearance this past weekend, Shantay Legans is headed to Portland.
According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Legans is finalizing a deal to become Terry Porter’s successor at U of P. The former Trail Blazers star was fired in February after posting a 43-103 mark in five seasons.
Sources: Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Portland. Official announcement expected soon.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
Prior to 14th-seeded EWU falling 93-84 to No. 3 Kansas in Indianapolis on Saturday, Legans was named Big Sky Coach of the Year after his team posted a 23-8 overall record, good for first in the Big Sky. In the two previous years, he led the team to the Big Sky's Tournament Championship game.
The 39-year-old coach came in at No. 11 on ESPN’s 40 under 40 DI Coaches this past spring. He finishes his career in Cheney with a record of 75-41.
The Pilots finished the 2020-21 season with a (6-15, 0-11 WCC) coming in dead-last in the conference.