Report: Earl Thomas ‘not a good fit’ with Houston Texans, workout cancelled originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It is a fact that the Houston Texans need help on defense.

Houston is currently allowing 387.7 total yards per game. What’s interesting about this statistic is the Texans have the league’s third best passing defense (giving up 199.3 passing yards per game) but the league’s worst run defense (allowing 188.3 yards per game).

There is one Pro Bowl safety looking for his next home in the NFL: former Seattle Seahawk and Baltimore Raven Earl Thomas III.

On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys fans were begging owner Jerry Jones to sign Thomas after seeing how Russell Wilson carved up the Cowboys secondary for 315 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas has stated in the past that Dallas has been on his radar.

Then on Monday, another Texas team came knocking.

It was reported that Houston was interested and ‘likely’ to sign Thomas.

This is the first time a team has given him a look since punching former Ravens teammate Chuck Clark back in training camp.

However, in a matter of 24 hours, the tides have taken a turn. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that there have been internal discussions of Thomas ‘not being a good fit.’

After a lot of internal discussion, Texans decided Earl Thomas wasn't a good fit. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 29, 2020

Later that day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thomas’ workout with Houston has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Earl Thomas' agents said Texans' HC Bill O'Brien told them this morning that he was informed by the league that he had to cancel the workout for their client due to COVID-19 concerns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

No positive cases have been reported from the Texans organization, but it’s understandable why teams are taking extra precautions after the Tennessee Titans confirmed eight positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. Both the Titans and Sunday opponent Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities until further notice.

So, there is a little confusion as to whether Thomas’ workout was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the pandemic or concerns with Thomas himself.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe host of Bleacher Report’s Lefkoe Show]