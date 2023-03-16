Report: Eagles working to keep Darius Slay amid contract squabble

The Darius Slay era may not be over in Philadelphia after all, as Josina Anderson is reporting that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is working to retain the Pro Bowl cornerback.

From what I'm hearing per source, it sounds like the #Eagles are having a hard time letting go of CB Darius Slay at this moment, & still wish they could keep him. Let's see if GM Howie Roseman can find another rabbit in his hat–so to speak. No matter what, it's a worthy attempt. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2023

Slay spent most of Wednesday entertaining fans, media, and teammates on social media amid reports that he would be released after the two sides were unable to agree on a contract resolution.

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the Eagles could have easily created $12 million in salary cap space by restructuring Slay’s deal.

Reports have circulated that Slay wants a new contract, and with a Post June 1 release, Philadelphia will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

Slay, 32, is still one of the NFL’s top cover guys and would have his share of suitors if the Eagles allow him to hit the open market.

The team re-signed James Bradberry to a 3-year, $38 million dollar deal on Tuesday, further complicating matters.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire