Report: Eagles working to keep Darius Slay

It was expected that the Eagles would release cornerback Darius Slay on Wednesday. They didn’t.

Now comes news from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is working to find a way to keep Slay.

The sides have yet to reach a contract resolution.

Slay is entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $17 million and a cap hit of $26.1 million, which led to talks with the Eagles about a new deal.

A post-June 1 designation would create $17.5 million in cap space with an $8.6 million dead cap hit.

Slay, 32, earned his fifth career Pro Bowl in 2022.

The Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal on Tuesday.

