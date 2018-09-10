Report: Eagles working out former 1st-round pick Breshad Perriman

With Alshon Jeffery's return date still in question, the Eagles are looking to find some depth at receiver.

And they're starting with taking a look at a former first-round pick.

The Eagles are working out Breshad Perriman, according to a report Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, which is where the Joe Douglas connection comes in. Douglas, the Eagles' VP of player personnel, has had an integral role in bringing in talent since he came aboard and this would make some sense.

While Perriman seems to have some talent, he's had trouble staying on the field. Since he was drafted in 2015, he's played just 27 games with four starts.

His best season came in 2016 after an IR rookie year. In 2016, he caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Perriman was released by the Ravens earlier this month at final cuts.

It appears Perriman isn't the only receiver the Eagles want to take a look at. They already signed a trio to the practice squad (see story) Monday morning and might add someone to the active roster.

The #Eagles are working out some WRs over the next two days, including Kamar Aiken, who was in camp with them, and #Ravens first rounder Breshad Perriman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

The team really liked Aiken early in training camp, but he was injured and missed several weeks. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Birds sign him if they think he's completely healthy.

Without Jeffery and Mack Hollins, who was put on IR, the Eagles have five healthy receivers: Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace, Shelton Gibson, DeAndre Carter and Markus Wheaton. Carter played 54 snaps in the opener, while Gibson played just four.

