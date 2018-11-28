Report: Eagles were only team to contact Tampa police seeking info on Reuben Foster arrest

It would stand to reason that any team interested in putting in a possible waiver claim on former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster might be inclined to reach out to the police department that arrested the player over the weekend due to an alleged domestic violence incident.

One team did in fact contact the Tampa Police Department about Foster’s arrest. No, it wasn’t the Washington Redskins, who claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, the Philadelphia Eagles were the only team to contact the department seeking information about Foster’s arrest at the 49ers team hotel late Saturday night, citing a person with knowledge of the inquiry.

Foster’s ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, was with him at the 49ers team hotel and alleged that Foster slapped a phone out of her hand, shoved her in the chest and slapped her with an open hand on the side of her face. Officers saw a one-inch scratch on the victim’s left collar bone.

Ennis accused Foster of domestic violence earlier this year before recanting the claims at trial. The charges against Foster were dropped but he was still suspended two games by the NFL for weapons charges.

The 49ers announced on Sunday they would be releasing Foster prior to Sunday’s game with the Buccaneers. He was claimed by Washington on Tuesday and immediately placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, which will keep him off the field while his incident is investigated. Washington tried to give an explanation for their claiming of Foster despite his weekend incident via a statement released by Senior V.P. of Player Personnel Doug Williams.