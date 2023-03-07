Report: Eagles unlikely to use franchise tag on C.J. Gardner-Johnson

NFL free agency is less than one week away from starting and with the deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag, the Philadelphia Eagles are likely to stand pat and do nothing.

According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, Howie Roseman is unlikely to use either tag on C.J. Gardner-Johnson or any other free agent.

