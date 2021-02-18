Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for multiple draft picks

Carson Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.

According to reports, Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder, according to ESPN.

Wentz, 28, is coming off the worst statistical season of his NFL career and was benched late in the season for Jalen Hurts, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' second-round pick in 2020. In 12 starts last season, Wentz completed 251 of 437 passes (57.4 percent) for 2,620 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Wentz now replaces the retired Philip Rivers as the Colts' starting QB, and he's reunited with Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in Philadelphia before taking the Indianapolis job. He will account for a $33.8 million dead cap hit on the Eagles in 2021, the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, per ESPN's Field Yates.

In 2017, Wentz looked like a rising star after the Eagles had traded up to the No. 2 overall pick to draft him the year before. That season, Wentz was roundly viewed as an MVP favorite with a 33-7 TD-INT ratio through 13 games, but he suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles moved on with Nick Foles and won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

It was never quite the same for Wentz in Philly, even though the Eagles signed him to a four-year extension worth $128 million ($103 million guaranteed) in July 2019. Although he started most of the past three seasons, Wentz's effectiveness waned amid injuries and a weakened supporting cast.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was fired at this past season's end. And now the top two picks of the 2016 NFL draft, Jared Goff and Wentz, have been traded so far this offseason.

