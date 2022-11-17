Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team.

Philly signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph this week. That doesn’t close the door on Suh, apparently.

Suh, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, spent 2019-21 with the Buccaneers. He won the only Super Bowl of his career with Tampa Bay two years ago.

The ultimate question becomes whether the Eagles and Suh can work out a deal. If they can, Philly will have another body to add to an already-potent rotation along the defensive line.

Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk