Report: Eagles to make strong push for Vic Fangio if Jonathan Gannon lands head coaching job
Nick Sirianni is close to officially having his own coaching tree and with the expectation that teams will target Shane Steichen (OC) and Jonathan Gannon (DC), an early replacement has surfaced.
Jonathan Gannon is set to be this year’s Sirianni, as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator will once again be the hot name on the coaching circuit.
Gannon had interviews with Denver, Houston, and Minnesota last offseason and with Philadelphia a game away from the Super Bowl, he’ll likely land a job early on in the 2023 cycle.
If Gannon does land one of the coveted vacancies, Albert Breer is reporting that former Broncos coach and long-time defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would be the target.
Vic Fangio is a name you’ll hear a lot in the coming weeks for DC positions. I’d expect Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins to make an aggressive play, as would the Eagles if they lose Gannon.
A Scranton, Pennsylvania, Native, Fangio was fired after a three-year run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, compiling a 19-30 record.
A talented defensive coordinator, Fangio’s defenses are known for being aggressive ballhawks, and in 2021, Denver’s defense logged 12 interceptions.
Fangio visited the Eagles training camp several times this summer and he’s a definite name to watch.
