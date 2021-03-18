Report: Eagles signing free agent safety Andrew Adams

Eagles reportedly signing free agent safety from Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a really quiet Day 1 of free agency, the Eagles are getting in the game on Day 2.

The Eagles are reportedly signing safety Andrew Adams from Tampa Bay, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Adams, 28, has played five seasons in the NFL split between the Giants and Buccaneers. He has played in 73 career games with 32 starts.

For the last three years, Adams (5-11, 200) has been with the Buccaneers and was a special teams contributor for the Super Bowl team in 2020. Adams played all 16 games but just 23 defensive snaps (2%) in 2020. But he also played 297 special teams snaps (65%).

In the Super Bowl, Adams played one defensive snap and 21 on special teams.

While Adams wasn’t really a defensive player in 2020, he started 11 games the year before. And in 2018, his first season with the Bucs, he had four interceptions.

So this looks like a depth signing for the Eagles at the safety position, where they clearly have need. Jalen Mills just left in free agency, signing a four-year, $24 million deal to join the Patriots. The Eagles also lost safety/special teamer Rudy Ford in free agency. And Rodney McLeod is coming off an ACL surgery and might not be ready for the start of the season.

Beyond that, the Eagles have some young players at the safety position, including K’Von Wallace, Marcus Epps and Grayland Arnold. They also have Avonte Maddox, who is listed as a corner but has played safety before.

If nothing else, Adams adds a depth piece who will be a special teams contributor.

Adams began his career as an undrafted free agent out of UConn in 2016. In two seasons with the Giants to begin his career, he played in 30 games with 17 starts.

