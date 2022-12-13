The Eagles need a punter for this weekend with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. They are signing veteran Brett Kern, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter did not indicate whether Kern is signing to the practice squad, but that would seem likely.

Kern, 36, visited Philadelphia on Monday.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Kern lost his job with the Titans to Ryan Stonehouse this summer.

Kern averaged 45.9 yards on 47 punts last season with a 40.4-yard net.

In his 14 seasons, Kern has averaged 45.9 yards on 996 punts with a 40.4 net.

He has punted in seven postseason games.

Report: Eagles are signing Brett Kern originally appeared on Pro Football Talk