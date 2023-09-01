Report: Eagles to sign Tyre Phillips to the practice squad

Tyre Phillips made our list of nine players that were recently released that the Eagles should have an interest in, and according to Jordan Schultz, Howie Roseman listened.

After getting cut from the Giants practice squad, Phillips is heading to Philadelphia.

Source: The #Eagles are signing former #Giants T/G Tyre Phillips to their practice squad. The 6-5, 330-pound Phillips started five games for the G-Men last season and drew interest from several other teams. Big bodied, versatile OL heads to an NFC East rival. pic.twitter.com/MVkNCfUbLi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire