Report: Eagles to sign Auden Tate to the practice squad

#Eagles are signing WR Auden Tate to their practice squad, per source. I’m told the 6-5, 230-pound Tate – formerly with the #Falcons and #Bengals – had a very good workout with the team today. The former Florida State standout is still only 25 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 7, 2022

The Eagles are always looking to add talented pass catchers to the roster, and one day after a tryout, Auden Tate is slated to sign to the practice squad.

Philadelphia has three tight ends on the roster and has one spot available after placing Andre Dillard on injured reserve.

Tate could be forced into a transition to the tight end position as a big, physical pass catcher, and it could work with Philadelphia.

Formerly with the Bengals, Tate was released by the Falcons ahead of roster cuts. After signing with Atlanta in March, the 25-year-old had one reception for seven yards in the preseason.

Tate had his best season in 2019 with Cincinnati, logging 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.

Tate has 61 career receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles worked out Dalton Keene, Auden Tate and Farrod Green

10 takeaways from the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 regular season

Eagles unveil first unofficial depth chart of regular season for Week 1 at the Lions

