Report: Eagles’ security chief Dom DiSandro banned from sidelines for rest of 2023 season

Dom DiSandro will remain a key figure for the Eagles on and off the field, but his role on the sidelines for games has been reduced for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the Philadelphia’s security chief will remain banned from being on the sidelines after a thorogh investigation by the league.

I'm told #Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro is banned from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 16, 2023

DiSandro will still be allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline,the Associated Press reports.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire