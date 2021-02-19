Eagles releasing DeSean Jackson

The Eagles are releasing receiver DeSean Jackson, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The move was expected considering the team’s salary cap situation and Jackson’s lack of production the past two seasons. Jackson, 34, was scheduled to make $8.2 million in base salary, and his release will save the Eagles $8.725 million if they declare him a post-June 1 cut, per overthecap.com.

Since re-joining the Eagles before the 2019 season, Jackson played only eight games the past two seasons and made only 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

He had a core muscle injury in 2019 and, after surgery last offseason, played only five games this season because of various injuries.

Jackson is unlikely to find a robust market waiting for him in free agency.

In 2019, the Bucs traded Jackson and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2019 sixth-round pick. The Bucs spent that pick — the 208th overall selection — on Bowling Green receiver Scotty Miller. Miller caught 46 passes for 701 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons and was instrumental in the team’s Super Bowl LV run this postseason.

Jackson spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia before the Eagles released him in 2014. He joined Washington, where he spent three season before going to Tampa for two seasons.

UPDATE 3:58 P.M. ET: Jackson confirmed his release on social media. He said he is looking forward to his “next chapter.”

