Report: Eagles release Orlando Scandrick for second time this year despite secondary struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still trying to figure out their struggling secondary. The team got rid of one player it believes is an issue Monday, reportedly cutting ties with Orlando Scandrick for the second time this year, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scandrick, 32, joined the Eagles in the offseason and made it nearly all the way through training camp before the team cut him. Scandrick wasn’t picked up by a team for the first few weeks of the season. He re-joined the Eagles prior to Week 5 after the team lost two cornerbacks to injury. Scandrick played in three games with the team — including Sunday night’s 37-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — before he was sent packing again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move comes as a surprise considering Scandrick was actually getting playing time. In Week 5, Scandrick played 59 percent of the team’s snaps. In Week 7, Scandrick played 51 percent of the snaps. He even saw time in the slot over youngster Sidney Jones, who didn’t play a single snap in Week 7.

On top of that, Scandrick has graded out well this season. Scandrick has received a 91.7 player grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That number isn’t everything, and it’s been done in an extremely small sample, but that grade suggests that Scandrick still has something left in the tank.

After giving up at least 27 points in five games, the Eagles are searching for stability on defense. Releasing Scandrick again won’t fix that problem, but the Eagles feel compelled to take action after the team has given up 37 points and 38 points the past two weeks.

———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: