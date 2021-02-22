Report: Eagles to release Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles receiving corps is continuing to undergo a makeover this offseason.

Philadelphia will release Alshon Jeffery when the new league year begins next month, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jeffery was a key part of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII, making 12 receptions for 219 yards with three touchdowns in the 2017 postseason. But he hasn’t been able to play 16 games since that year, going from 13 games in 2018, to 10 games in 2019, to just seven in 2020.

Jeffery caught six passes for 115 yards with a touchdown last season. He missed most of the year while recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Jeffery had one season remaining on the four-year, $52 million extension he signed with the Eagles in Dec. 2017. He has 475 career receptions for 6,786 yards with 46 touchdowns between five years with Chicago and four seasons with Philadelphia.

Last week, the Eagles announced they would release DeSean Jackson, which went through on the transaction wire on Monday.

