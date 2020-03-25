Report: Eagles reach deal with CB Robey-Coleman

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to bolster their secondary by agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported that the deal is for $1.3 million.

Robey-Coleman joins fellow new acquisition and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who was acquired from the Detroit Lions last week for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia also re-signed Jalen Mills and added fellow defensive back Will Parks this month, although it watched safety Malcolm Jenkins sign with New Orleans after declining his option.

Robey-Coleman became a free agent after the Los Angeles Rams declined the 2020 option on his three-year, $15.7 million contract.

The 28-year-old recorded 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games last season. He has collected 290 tackles, five sacks and six interceptions in 111 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and Rams (2017-19).

Robey-Coleman, however, likely is best known for his role in the controversial hit to New Orleans wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in regulation of the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. He was not whistled for a penalty, however.

--Field Level Media