Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had early offseason surgery to remove 'hardware' from his ankle

In between leading the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII and becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, quarterback Jalen Hurts underwent surgery on his right ankle, according to a report from ESPN's Tim McManus on Thursday.

The purpose of the surgery, which took place in February, was to remove "hardware" that was placed in Hurts' ankle in 2018. He reportedly needed to have support inserted after sustaining a high-ankle sprain while he played for the University of Alabama.

The injury occurred during an October game against Tennessee. At the time, Hurts posted a photo from the hospital with the caption, "God continues to test me, but I won't fail." He recovered for almost a month before he was able to return that season.

According to the report, Hurts' recent removal surgery was "minor," and allowed him to return to his workout routine without substantial downtime.

The 24-year-old will also reportedly be a full participant in the Eagles' offseason training program, which begins next week.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed an old injury early this offseason. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On Monday, Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension. At a reported $51 million per year, the contract also includes over $179 million in guarantees. In addition to notching the biggest NFL contract ever, he also reportedly secured the Eagles' first no-trade clause.

"Your best ability is availability," as the saying goes and Hurts has only missed three games in his professional career.

Hurts underwent a separate surgery on his left ankle in February of 2022, also for a high-ankle sprain. That injury occurred during a game against the New York Giants in November 2021, but he aggravated it in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last January, showing up to the post-game press conference in a walking boot. He missed one game and then returned after the team's bye.

He dealt with a right shoulder sprain last season, which sidelined him for two matchups. Despite lingering pain, he made it back for the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants. He was the runner-up to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race after going 14-1. He played through the Super Bowl and recorded 374 total yards and four touchdowns in that matchup, a 38-35 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs.